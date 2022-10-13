Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Trust Backs Environmental And Climate Change Initiatives

Thursday, 13 October 2022, 8:18 am
Press Release: Central Lakes Trust

“One of the Trust’s key sectors for funding is in the support of projects and organisations that protect and enhance the environment we live,” says Grants Manager, Mat Begg, “it is great to see a strong focus from the Upper Clutha region in this area.”

For a second year running Central Lakes Trust (CLT) has granted support for the Wao Summit, approving over $77,000 at the October board meeting towards the delivery of the 2022 Summit.

Wao has partnered with a number of other groups to continue the development of the Upper Clutha as a sustainability hub and a leader of the Green Economy.

Program Director, Monique Kelly says, “Our six-day Wao Summit is a 360 degree approach to creating and fostering tangible social and environmental change at every level. The Summit has grown into a nationally recognised event to stimulate action at the grassroots level. We are very grateful for the support of CLT, it goes a long way to making our Summit.”

The Wao Summit is comprised of over 45 events with an anticipated 2,500 participants across a number of presentations and workshops designed to inspire, educate and enable the community to build resilience to change and the environmental challenges facing them.

Another group to receive funding was Wanaka Wastebusters with a grant towards a replacement community education vehicle. The group run an education programme through Enviroschools involving over 4,800 students.

“In keeping with their philosophy around protection of the environment and reducing carbon emissions, they have chosen an electric vehicle (EV). CLT has granted as per our funding criteria, but also an additional $7,500 to match the government’s clean car rebate. This is a relatively new policy created by the trustees at the start of 2022, designed to promote the uptake and conversion to EV’s and further remove barriers for some groups to do so,” Mr Begg says.

He adds, “An EV will enable the educators to 'Walk the Talk'.”

Fifteen grants in total were approved by the board, totalling over $300,000, bringing the grants approved for the financial year ending 31 March 2023 to $7.15 million, from a grants budget of $12 million.

GRANTS APPROVED – OCTOBER 2022

Project grants
Arasan NZ TrustQueenstown Lakes Subcontinental Community Festival$4,850
Arrowtown Creative Arts Society Inc Grand Piano for Athenaeum Hall$6,000
Central Otago Queenstown Trail Network TrustTracks and Trails Strategic Future$7,500
Central Otago Regional OrchestraOrchestra Trailer and Storage$6,375
Montessori Children's House WanakaDropdown Blinds$6,541
Queenstown Lakes Baby Box Charitable TrustMerino Sleep Sacks $15,000
St Andrew's Anglican ChurchHeating and Seating Upgrade$8,000
Upper Clutha Historical Records SocietyOral History Project$5,000
Wanaka Preschool Early Childhood Centre IncOutdoor screen and change room alteration$5,105
Wanaka WastebustersPurchase of community education EV$24,888
Wheels at WanakaWheels at Wanaka 2023$11,705
Operational / Programme grants
Bowel Cancer New ZealandOperational Grant Sep 2022 - Mar 2024$12,150
Graeme Dingle Foundation SouthernProgramme at WHS Jan 2023 - Dec 2023$24,155
WaoWao Summit 2022$77,100
CLT Initiatives
Central Otago Queenstown Trails Network TrustCycleways Maintenance Fund$112,064
TOTAL GRANTS APPROVED – OCTOBER 2022:$326,432
FINANCIAL YEAR END 2022/2023:$7,147,756

Values shown for multiyear grants are for the 2022/2023 year only.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Central Lakes Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Protests In Iran


The bravery of the young demonstrators in Iran is extraordinary. This is the third major wave of demonstrations to wrack the country in the past 13 years, and each one has been ferociously suppressed. The demonstrators have risked being beaten and shot. Their leaders risk being hunted down via social media and imprisoned - or in some cases, executed. At no point has there been a change of stance (or even a small gesture of compromise) from the country’s leaders. Given the imbalance of forces within Iran, there is no tipping point where victory can be achieved…
More>>



 
 


Government: Key Visa Categories Reopened To Support Business Attract Top Talent
The Government has announced the next steps in our plan to reconnect New Zealanders to the world and fill workforce shortages, with the resuming of selections for two residence visa categories visas that will help Kiwi businesses attract talent during the global worker shortage... More>>


Government: Pragmatic Proposal To Reduce Agricultural Emissions And Enhance Exports And Economy
The Government has released for consultation a pragmatic proposal to reduce agricultural emissions, setting up our biggest export earner for future success and putting New Zealand on track to meet our 2030 methane reduction target... More>>

Government: Immigration Support For Hospitality And Tourism Sectors
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced measures targeted to support the hospitality and tourism sectors and have adjusted the requirement to recruit chefs as requested by industry... More>>


National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>



Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 