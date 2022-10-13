Final Results Announced In QLDC Local Election

Final results of the 2022 Queenstown Lakes District Council elections were announced at 4.30pm today (Thursday, 13 October).

There is no change to the outcome of either the interim progress results, announced on Saturday 8 October, or the preliminary results published the following day. However, the final results confirm the exact number of votes for each candidate.

A more detailed breakdown of voting in each of the district’s three wards is expected next week.

The final results confirm Glyn Lewers has been elected as the Mayor of Queenstown Lakes District Council. Mr Lewers received 4,382 votes ahead of challengers Jon Mitchell (3,796 votes), Olivia Wensley (2,531 votes), Al Angus (821 votes), Neeta Shetty (541 votes) and Daniel Shand (201 votes).

A full list of Council candidates and the votes each received in the Arrowtown-Kawarau Ward, Queenstown-Whakatipu Ward and Wānaka-Upper Clutha Ward – as well as the results for the Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community Board – can be found on the Council website: qldc.govt.nz/your-council/elections

The final voter return was 43.05%, being 12,092 votes.

