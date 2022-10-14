Body Found, Waikato River, Ngāruawāhia
Friday, 14 October 2022, 5:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
13 October
Police are making enquiries after a
deceased person was located in the
Waikato River near
Driver Road West, Ngāruawāhia today.
Police were
notified at around 2.30pm by a member of the
public.
Police will not be in a position to confirm
identity until the formal
identification process has been
completed.
Further updates will be provided when they
are
available.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
According to the leader of the National Party, farmers are this country’s true conservationists, and tireless in their efforts to protect the environment on which their livelihood depends. Hmm. This must mean that some other bunch – trolls, aliens, the gangs? – is polluting our waterways, draining our aquifers, poisoning our tapwater with nitrates, and putting the health of newborn babies at risk...More>>