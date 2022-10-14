Body Found, Waikato River, Ngāruawāhia

13 October

Police are making enquiries after a deceased person was located in the

Waikato River near Driver Road West, Ngāruawāhia today.

Police were notified at around 2.30pm by a member of the public.

Police will not be in a position to confirm identity until the formal

identification process has been completed.

Further updates will be provided when they are available.



© Scoop Media

