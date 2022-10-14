Homicide investigation, Flaxmere
Friday, 14 October 2022, 8:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Eastern District Police have launched a homicide
investigation after the death of a man in Flaxmere,
Hastings, overnight.
Police were called to Ramsay
Crescent about 11.45pm Thursday after two people were found
injured outside an address.
One person died at the
scene.
The other has been transported to hospital with
serious injuries.
Police are now working to establish
the circumstances of what has occurred and how the pair came
to be injured.
A scene examination will take place at
the property today. Residents will notice an increased
Police presence in the area.
We are also asking anyone
with information to come forward and share it with
us.
You can do so by calling 105, quoting event number
P052230650.
Information can also be shared anonymously
through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
According to the leader of the National Party, farmers are this country’s true conservationists, and tireless in their efforts to protect the environment on which their livelihood depends. Hmm. This must mean that some other bunch – trolls, aliens, the gangs? – is polluting our waterways, draining our aquifers, poisoning our tapwater with nitrates, and putting the health of newborn babies at risk...More>>