Homicide investigation, Flaxmere

Eastern District Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a man in Flaxmere, Hastings, overnight.

Police were called to Ramsay Crescent about 11.45pm Thursday after two people were found injured outside an address.

One person died at the scene.

The other has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are now working to establish the circumstances of what has occurred and how the pair came to be injured.

A scene examination will take place at the property today. Residents will notice an increased Police presence in the area.

We are also asking anyone with information to come forward and share it with us.

You can do so by calling 105, quoting event number P052230650.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

