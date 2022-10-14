Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update On Mourea Homicide

Friday, 14 October 2022, 12:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have now identified the vehicle used in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Korrey Whyman.

Police launched a homicide investigation late last month after an incident in Mourea which led to the tragic death of Korrey.

Police have been making a number of enquiries and this has identified that a two door dark blue Toyota Hilux was the vehicle fatal shots were fired from.

The vehicle has links back to Rotoiti and we believe it has been used recently by people who live or stay in this area.

We are asking anyone who lives in the Rotoiti area and have seen this vehicle in their community, to come forward to Police.

Police recovered the vehicle last week in Braemar Road, Rotoma, and forensic testing is underway.

Korrey’s family are devastated by her death and we are working hard to find out who is responsible for her death and hold them accountable.

This week police executed a number of search warrants in the Rotoiti area in relation to this homicide investigation. Firearms, stolen property and drugs were all located during the course of these searches. Three arrests were made and these persons will be facing a number charges in respect of these items.

We believe that people in the Rotoiti community have knowledge about this incident and will likely know the identity of the person or persons involved in this tragic incident. We ask them to do the right thing and contact Police.

We are following positive lines of enquiry and want to thank the community for the significant amount of support and information which has been provided to us.

Anyone with information can contact Police by calling 105 quoting file number 220925/5119. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

