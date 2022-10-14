KiwiRail Orders Partial Closure Of The Western Line This Sunday For Urgent Work

KiwiRail has informed Auckland Transport today that Auckland’s Western Line will be closed between Avondale and Swanson this Sunday while KiwiRail undertakes repairs to damage caused by subsidence issues and further investigations to confirm the full extent of work required.

This closure comes at a time when Western Line services are running to a significantly reduced timetable due to the subsidence and slip issues west of New Lynn Station discovered this week by KiwiRail maintenance crews that resulted in KiwiRail closing one of the Western Line’s two tracks from New Lynn on Wednesday.

We appreciate how frustrating this disruption is for train passengers and we have been strongly encouraging KiwiRail to address these issues and fully reopen the Western Line as soon as is safely possible.

In the meantime we are committed to helping our passengers to navigate this period of disruption as easily as possible, maintaining as many Western Line services possible, and having ambassadors on site at New Lynn station to help passengers transfer between trains.

More information about the current timetable for the Western Line and replacement services in place this Sunday is available on the AT website.

