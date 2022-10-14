Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Continue To Investigate Disappearance Of Breanna Muriwai

Friday, 14 October 2022, 2:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are continuing their investigation into the disappearance of 22-year-old Breanna Muriwai who was last seen in the early hours of Sunday the 28th of August at Te Horo Beach.

The clear focus of the investigation is to find Breanna and to establish the circumstances of what led Breanna to be at Te Horo Beach.

The finding of Breanna’s phone has been significant for Police and it continues to be examined by the High-Tech Crime Group.

Police are now seeking assistance with information concerning a purple/pink luggage bag .

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson says, “We believe that this bag is significant to the investigation. We know it was on Te Horo beach near the Sea Road beach access on the morning of Sunday 28 August. We also know that it was removed from that area mid-afternoon on the same day.”

“We are seeking anyone that saw this bag on the beach or saw it being picked up to contact Police. We are also appealing to anyone who may have information as to its current location. The investigation team believe its recovery will assist with the circumstances of Breanna’s disappearance” says Detective Senior Sergeant Thompson.

“A number of people have come forward with items that they have located to see if they are linked to Breanna’s disappearance. We thank them for this and continue to urge the public to keep notifying us if they find any item on Te Horo Beach which they think might be related to Breanna.”

We are still asking for anyone who walks along the coastline between Te Horo and Peka Peka to be vigilant for property that may belong to Breanna. This also applies to any persons boating or fishing in this area. This includes any property that may have come from a handbag or clothing.

Police are still treating this as a missing persons investigation and have a number of enquiries underway.

Anyone with information is asked to Contact Police on 105 quoting file number 220829/5320.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

