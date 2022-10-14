Final Results Of Kāpiti Coast District Council Election Confirmed
Kāpiti Coast District Council 2022 local body election results have been declared today (14 October 2022), following preliminary results released after voting closed on 8 October.
Final counting of votes, including special votes, confirm Mayor Janet Holborow will lead the Council for the next three years.
The new Council for the 2022-2025 triennium officially comes into office tomorrow (Saturday 15 October), with their inauguration to be held on Thursday 27 October at Te Raukura ki Kāpiti in Raumati Beach.
Confirmed councillors and community board members for the triennium are:
Mayor
- Janet Holborow
Councillors
Districtwide Councillors
- Liz Koh
- Rob Kofoed
- Lawrence Kirby
Ōtaki Ward Councillor
- Shelly Warwick
Waikanae Ward Councillors
- Jocelyn Prvanov
- Nigel Wilson
Paraparaumu Ward Councillors
- Martin Halliday
- Glen Cooper
- Kathy Spiers
Paekākāriki Ward Councillor
- Sophie Handford
Community Boards
Ōtaki Community Board
- Chris Papps
- Simon Black
- Cam Butler
- Jackie Elliott
Waikanae Community Board
- Tonchi Begovich
- Michelle Lewis
- Richard Mansell
- Michael Moore
Paraparaumu Community Board
- Guy Burns
- Bernie Randall
- Karl Webber
- Glen Olsen
Raumati Community Board
- Bede Laracy
- Jonny Best
- Tim Sutton
- Tarn Sheerin
Paekākāriki Community Board
- Sorcha Ruth
- Christian Judge
- Sean McKinley
- Kelsey Lee
See kapiticoast.govt.nz for more information.