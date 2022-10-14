Final Results Of Kāpiti Coast District Council Election Confirmed

Kāpiti Coast District Council 2022 local body election results have been declared today (14 October 2022), following preliminary results released after voting closed on 8 October.

Final counting of votes, including special votes, confirm Mayor Janet Holborow will lead the Council for the next three years.

The new Council for the 2022-2025 triennium officially comes into office tomorrow (Saturday 15 October), with their inauguration to be held on Thursday 27 October at Te Raukura ki Kāpiti in Raumati Beach.

Confirmed councillors and community board members for the triennium are:

Mayor

Janet Holborow

Councillors

Districtwide Councillors

Liz Koh

Rob Kofoed

Lawrence Kirby

Ōtaki Ward Councillor

Shelly Warwick

Waikanae Ward Councillors

Jocelyn Prvanov

Nigel Wilson

Paraparaumu Ward Councillors

Martin Halliday

Glen Cooper

Kathy Spiers

Paekākāriki Ward Councillor

Sophie Handford

Community Boards

Ōtaki Community Board

Chris Papps

Simon Black

Cam Butler

Jackie Elliott

Waikanae Community Board

Tonchi Begovich

Michelle Lewis

Richard Mansell

Michael Moore

Paraparaumu Community Board

Guy Burns

Bernie Randall

Karl Webber

Glen Olsen

Raumati Community Board

Bede Laracy

Jonny Best

Tim Sutton

Tarn Sheerin

Paekākāriki Community Board

Sorcha Ruth

Christian Judge

Sean McKinley

Kelsey Lee

See kapiticoast.govt.nz for more information.

