Fire And Emergency NZ Hopeful For Progress With Bargaining

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is hopeful for settlement of a collective agreement with the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) after receiving recommendations made by mediator/facilitator Graeme Colgan.

This is an outcome of the facilitated mediation process that took place between the parties in September.

Fire and Emergency chief executive Kerry Gregory thanked the NZPFU for working constructively towards a solution and says his hope is for the momentum to be maintained.

'We’re now working as quickly as we can to look at the detailed recommendations and see what is feasible and sustainable,' he said.

'I can reassure the public and our firefighters we’re committed to finding a way forward. Our focus remains on enabling our firefighters to get back to serving the community without what has become a lengthy negotiation hanging over all of us.'

While the final report has been provided to NZPFU and Fire and Emergency, its recommendations are embargoed until 21 October.

"Given the embargo, we can’t comment on the details of the recommendations or our response to them - but we would love to find a resolution so will be giving it everything we possibly can.'

We would also like to thank Mr Colgan for his significant efforts as mediator/facilitator to find a way forward in this complex situation.’

