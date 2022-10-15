Paula Southgate Confirmed As Mayor Of Hamilton Kirikiriroa

14 October

It’s official, Paula Southgate will return to the helm as Mayor of Hamilton Kirikiriroa, re-elected with 15,880 votes, ahead of first-time contender Geoff Taylor with 14,043.

With special votes now included, the final results show no change to the provisionally elected councillors:

East Ward Ryan Hamilton

Anna Casey-Cox

Maxine van Oosten

Mark Donovan

Kesh Naidoo-Rauf

Andrew Bydder

West Ward Geoff Taylor

Angela O’Leary

Ewan Wilson

Sarah Thomson

Emma Pike

Louise Hutt

Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward Moko Tauariki

Melaina Huaki

In Waikato, Southgate was the only Mayor re-elected and has four new female leaders join her across the region.

All previous Ward Councillors were also re-elected and are joined by six new faces around the table. The total mix includes nine women and six men.

With all voting documents counted, Hamilton’s vote count is 29.4%.

The new elected members will be sworn in at a ceremony on 20 October.

© Scoop Media

