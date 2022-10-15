Jacqui Church Confirmed As New Waikato District Council Mayor

Final election results released last night confirm that Jacqui Church has been elected as Mayor of the Waikato district.

Church is the first female to be elected to this position in the Waikato district and says that she is honoured to continue to pave the way for women in local governance.

Mayor Jacqui has also appointed her Deputy Mayor, Carolyn Eyre, who returns to Council for a second term in local governance.

