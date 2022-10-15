Jacqui Church Confirmed As New Waikato District Council Mayor
Saturday, 15 October 2022, 12:52 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Council
Final election results released last night confirm that
Jacqui Church has been elected as Mayor of the Waikato
district.
Church is the first female to be elected to
this position in the Waikato district and says that she is
honoured to continue to pave the way for women in local
governance.
Mayor Jacqui has also appointed her Deputy
Mayor, Carolyn Eyre, who returns to Council for a second
term in local
governance.
