Serious Crash, SH 35, Opotiki - Bay Of Plenty
Saturday, 15 October 2022, 5:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
State Highway 35, Te Kaha which was reported around
4:40pm.
Initial indications suggest there are serious
injuries, and a helicopter has been dispatched to the
scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
