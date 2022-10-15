Police Investigating Death Following An Assault, Momona, Dunedin

A man has died following a report of an assault on Miller Road, Dunedin just before 2pm.

The man with stab wounds was initially reported to be in a moderate condition and deteriorated while being transported to hospital and arrived in a critical condition.

Police can now confirm they subsequently died from their injuries.

Police are speaking with those involved and working to piece together the exact circumstances of the incident.

At this stage initial enquiries suggest parties were known to each other.

Police are in the early stages of an investigation and the scene is currently cordoned off while an examination takes place.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Police on 105 and quote event number P052247485.

© Scoop Media

