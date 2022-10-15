Police Investigating Death Following An Assault, Momona, Dunedin
Saturday, 15 October 2022, 5:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has died following a report of an assault on Miller
Road, Dunedin just before 2pm.
The man with stab
wounds was initially reported to be in a moderate condition
and deteriorated while being transported to hospital and
arrived in a critical condition.
Police can now
confirm they subsequently died from their
injuries.
Police are speaking with those involved and
working to piece together the exact circumstances of the
incident.
At this stage initial enquiries suggest
parties were known to each other.
Police are in the
early stages of an investigation and the scene is currently
cordoned off while an examination takes place.
Anyone
with information is encouraged to contact Police on 105 and
quote event number
P052247485.
