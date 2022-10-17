The Spring Standard

Covering period of Monday 17th - Thursday 20th October



An unsettled flow affects the county over the next few days, as a series of weak fronts make their way northwards. MetService is forecasting a mixed bag of weather with periods of fine and cloudy conditions and a few showers for most sprinkled throughout the week.

Showers are expected to be frequent and heavy today in Northland as a front passes through the region and MetService has issued a Heavy Rain Watch valid through to 1am Tuesday. There is also a moderate risk of thunderstorms there this afternoon and evening which could see downpours of up to 20mm/h.

For the first half of this week, temperatures are forecast to reach the upper teens, with some places reaching 20 degrees, especially in the north and east of both islands.

MetService Meteorologist Amy Rossiter says, “With typical changeable spring weather, there will be sunny and warm breaks, between the cloud and showers, which will make you think summer has arrived.”

A stronger front is expected to reach the lower South Island on Wednesday, before moving north over the remainder of the country on Thursday. MetService is forecasting a heavier burst of rain associated with this feature, especially for western regions.

“It’s not quite time to put the winter coats or heavier duvets away, because strong cold southwest winds following this front will bring below average temperatures on Friday with frosts expected for inland regions.” Rossiter said.

A glimpse towards the end of the week sees a ridge of high pressure starting to build on Friday, bringing settled weather just in time for the long weekend.

