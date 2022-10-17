Murder Charge Laid In Relation To Eglinton Road Death
Monday, 17 October 2022, 2:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 35-year-old man has today been arrested and charged
with murder in relation to the death of Sean
Buis.
Sean, aged 28, was fatally struck by a vehicle
on Eglinton Road in Dunedin on the evening of 21
July.
The 35-year-old man is scheduled to appear in
Dunedin District Court today.
As the matter is before
the Court, Police are unable to provide any further
comment.
