Murder Charge Laid In Relation To Eglinton Road Death

A 35-year-old man has today been arrested and charged with murder in relation to the death of Sean Buis.

Sean, aged 28, was fatally struck by a vehicle on Eglinton Road in Dunedin on the evening of 21 July.

The 35-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Dunedin District Court today.

As the matter is before the Court, Police are unable to provide any further comment.

© Scoop Media

