Help Improve Breast Cancer Outcomes By Putting Your Best Foot Forward

The annual Pink Walk and Run is happening next week, raising funds and awareness for the Breast Cancer Research Trust – Get a team together and register today or on the day.

On Thursday, 27 October, people of all ages will be walking or running around Lake Rotoroa/Hamilton Lake in Hamilton to raise awareness and funds for the Breast Cancer Research Trust. The Pink Walk and Run kicks off at Innes Common at 4.30 pm with live entertainment followed by a warm-up by Āki Innovations at 5.30 pm before runners and walkers are set to take their marks at 5.45 pm. Participants are encouraged to get in the spirit by wearing pink or yellow or, better, both. Entry is just $20 for adults and $10 for children aged 5-15, under 5s are free. All funds go towards breast cancer research.

Cindy Jacobs, event organiser and spokeswoman for the Breast Cancer Research Trust, says that the event is an excellent way for everyone to make help make a difference to all those affected by breast cancer.

“Every day, more than one woman in the Waikato will be diagnosed with breast cancer. This community event is a fun and easy way to help raise awareness and funds that will truly make a difference to the future of those diagnosed with breast cancer.”

With medals for first, second and third place runners, as well as best dressed awards for adults, kids and even the family dog, there is something for everyone regardless of age or fitness level. Participants can also enjoy a sausage sizzle for a gold coin donation, proudly provided by Braemar Hospital, and a hot drink or Mr Whippy ice cream after their walk or run.

The Pink Walk and Run wouldn’t be possible without generous sponsors. The Breast Cancer Research Trust would like to thank all involved for their continued support.

For more information about the Pink Walk and Run and to register, visit https://www.pinkwalk.co.nz

About the Breast Cancer Research Trust

Improving outcomes with evidence-based breast cancer research. The Breast Cancer Research Trust is involved in local and international research trials, which focus on using the latest research advances to prevent and cure breast cancer. He whakapai ake te mate ūtaetae i te mahi rangahau.

About the Pink Walk and Run

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, with one in nine being diagnosed in their lifetime and more than 3,500 diagnosed each year. The Pink Walk and Run is a long-standing event that is a part of an ongoing effort to support life-saving research for breast cancer patients across New Zealand.

Pink Walk and Run Event Sponsors

Gold Sponsor – Braemar Hospital

Silver Sponsor – Direct Group Uniforms

Also, thanks to – The Breeze, SBI productions, Mercury Energy, NZI Insurance, Hamilton Roadrunners, TR Group, Printrun, Millenium Insurance, and Brainchild.

