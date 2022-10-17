Witness Sought After Fatal Crash, Pukete

Police are asking witnesses to come forward after the death of a man following a crash in Pukete, Hamilton, on Wednesday 21 September.

Officers were called to Wairere Drive, between River and Pukete Roads, about 3.45pm, where a crash involving a silver Nissan Dualis and a white Nissan Leaf had occurred in the westbound lanes.

One man was transported to hospital with serious injuries. He sadly died in hospital on Friday 14 October.

Police are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash, and are asking for anyone who saw who hasn't yet spoken with us to please come forward.

In particular, Police are appealing for witnesses who were travelling eastbound behind the Nissan Dualis before the crash.

We would also like to hear from anyone who might have captured dashcam footage of the incident.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number 220922/7436.

You can also share information online using Update My Report [1].

