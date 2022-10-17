Delays On SH1, Northern Motorway, Hauraki Gulf - Waitematā - Waitematā

Police are advising motorists to expect lengthy delays following a crash just outside the Johnstones Hill tunnel in Waiwera.

Around 4.49pm, a truck travelling south has collided with a van, leading to both north and southbound lanes to be closed.

One person has sustained moderate injuries and is being treated at the scene

The incident has blocked both northbound and southbound lanes, causing delays.

