Delays On SH1, Northern Motorway, Hauraki Gulf - Waitematā - Waitematā
Monday, 17 October 2022, 5:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are advising motorists to expect lengthy delays
following a crash just outside the Johnstones Hill tunnel in
Waiwera.
Around 4.49pm, a truck travelling south has
collided with a van, leading to both north and southbound
lanes to be closed.
One person has sustained moderate
injuries and is being treated at the scene
The
incident has blocked both northbound and southbound lanes,
causing
delays.
