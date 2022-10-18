Appeal For Witnesses, Hawke's Bay Crash

A man's been charged in relation to a crash near Hawke’s Bay Airport last week, and Police are also seeking further assistance from the public.

The crash, involving two vehicles and in which two people were injured, happened on the Hawke's Bay Expressway about 7.30pm on Thursday 13 October.

Police have charged a 29-year-old man with reckless driving causing injury and driving while disqualified. He is due in Hastings District Court on 1 November.

As part of the ongoing investigation, Police are seeking information from the public.

We are aware of a number of driving complaints involving a blue Holden Commodore sedan throughout Napier and surrounding areas last Thursday afternoon.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw a vehicle of this description engaging in unsafe driving behaviour on this day, or who witnessed the crash on the Expressway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 221014/5530.

