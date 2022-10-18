Three Gang Members Charged For Kawerau Offending

Three men have been charged after an Eastern Bay of Plenty Police operation targeting offending by a group of gang members in Kawerau.

Operation Ram was launched on 12 August 2022, following an evening of disorder in Kawerau, where Police were responding to reports of intimidation, sustained loss of traction, dangerous driving, and threatening behaviour by a small group of gang members.

During the evening, a parked police patrol car, with two officers inside, was hit by a car, which immediately left the scene.

As a result of Police enquiries, three men have been charged with a range of offences.

A 30-year-old Kawerau man is charged with disorderly behaviour, assault with intent to injure, resisting police, driving while disqualified, and sustained loss of traction. He is due to reappear in Whakatāne District Court on 16 November.

A 29-year-old Kawerau man is charged with disorderly behaviour, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, obstruction, and threatening speech. He is due to reappear in Whakatāne District Court on 9 November.

A 26-year-old man was charged with disorderly behaviour, escaping custody, and possession of cannabis. The man pled guilty and received a sentence of 50 hours community work.



