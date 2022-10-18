Update - Serious Crash, Waiomio - Northland
Tuesday, 18 October 2022, 7:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following the two-vehicle crash on
SH1, Waiomio, earlier this evening.
One person has
been transported to hospital in a critical condition, while
another has reportedly sustained moderate
injuries.
The road remains closed and the Serious
Crash Unit will examine the scene.
Please continue to
avoid the area, if
possible.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
While it is old news that the men who play top level rugby union are a heavier (and taller) lot than they used to be, the details can still be illuminating. Here, for example, are the comparative heights and weights of the All Blacks who played in the first test against South Africa in 1960, and the All Blacks who lined up in the first test against South Africa earlier this year. The 1960 statistics have been taken from Noel Holmes’ book Trek Out Of Trouble...More>>