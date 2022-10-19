Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Zealand Police Museum Opens Memorial Honouring The Brave

Wednesday, 19 October 2022, 4:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

He Toa Taumata Rau (The Place of Many Brave Deeds) tells the stories of operations and events where royally warranted bravery honours have been awarded to members of Police and the public.

The permanent outdoor tribute was opened today by Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster, to honour the outstanding courage and achievements of Police staff.

It takes the form of an outside walkway of decorated pou - co-designed with Ngāti Toa Rangatira - along a path in the Royal New Zealand Police College’s lower grounds, below the New Zealand Police Museum and within sight of the public road.

Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster says “Never, that I am aware of, have we had so many people together like this who are all so closely bound by acts of bravery and courage which, in some cases, resulted in the ultimate sacrifice of lives being lost or taken.”

He Toa Taumata Rau is a vehicle to tell the important stories of operations and events which have led to the award of royally warranted bravery honours.

“It’s appropriate that we are here at The Royal New Zealand Police College in the New Zealand Police Museum, in near proximity to the Memorial Wall,” he says.

Museum Director Rowan Carroll says, “It’s proudly publicly accessible and a way to showcase the bravery, integrity and professionalism of our people and illustrate how we’re delivering the service the public expect and deserve.

"We celebrate our staff and their achievements, and this is a very visible sign of how we value and respect our people and their mahi.”

Ngāti Toa gifted Police the name He Toa Taumata Rau and Police worked alongside carvers Nathan Rei and Hermann Salzmann and design specialists Story Inc.

The 16 steel pou represent 27 events since 1950 which led to the award of the George Cross, George Medal, New Zealand Cross, New Zealand Bravery Star, New Zealand Bravery Decoration and New Zealand Bravery Medal.

The pou stand 2.5m tall on a concrete base and follow a chronological order of the events, with the most recent at the lower end of the path. They will be up lit at night and have been designed so further pou can be added.

Visitors will be able to read brief details in both English and te reo and scan a QR code to get more information on the He Toa Taumata Rau website, including audio accounts in both English and te reo.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Rugby May Be A Health Risk


While it is old news that the men who play top level rugby union are a heavier (and taller) lot than they used to be, the details can still be illuminating. Here, for example, are the comparative heights and weights of the All Blacks who played in the first test against South Africa in 1960, and the All Blacks who lined up in the first test against South Africa earlier this year. The 1960 statistics have been taken from Noel Holmes’ book Trek Out Of Trouble...
More>>



 
 

Government: Extraordinary COVID-19 Powers To Be Wound Down
The Government is winding down the extraordinary powers used to fight COVID-19 through the emergency phase of the response while retaining a small number of baseline measures to contain the spread of the virus... More>>
Government: Australia And New Zealand Reaffirm Defence Relationship
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare departs for Australia tomorrow to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles to discuss defence co-operation and security in the region... More>>


Luxon: Barbara Kuriger Resigns Portfolios
Last night, I accepted Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger’s resignation from her portfolios of Agriculture, Biosecurity and Food Safety. I have become aware that Ms Kuriger and her family are involved in a personal dispute... More>>


National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>



Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure
It’s a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes... More>>


Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 