New Zealand Police Museum Opens Memorial Honouring The Brave

He Toa Taumata Rau (The Place of Many Brave Deeds) tells the stories of operations and events where royally warranted bravery honours have been awarded to members of Police and the public.

The permanent outdoor tribute was opened today by Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster, to honour the outstanding courage and achievements of Police staff.

It takes the form of an outside walkway of decorated pou - co-designed with Ngāti Toa Rangatira - along a path in the Royal New Zealand Police College’s lower grounds, below the New Zealand Police Museum and within sight of the public road.

Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster says “Never, that I am aware of, have we had so many people together like this who are all so closely bound by acts of bravery and courage which, in some cases, resulted in the ultimate sacrifice of lives being lost or taken.”

He Toa Taumata Rau is a vehicle to tell the important stories of operations and events which have led to the award of royally warranted bravery honours.

“It’s appropriate that we are here at The Royal New Zealand Police College in the New Zealand Police Museum, in near proximity to the Memorial Wall,” he says.

Museum Director Rowan Carroll says, “It’s proudly publicly accessible and a way to showcase the bravery, integrity and professionalism of our people and illustrate how we’re delivering the service the public expect and deserve.

"We celebrate our staff and their achievements, and this is a very visible sign of how we value and respect our people and their mahi.”

Ngāti Toa gifted Police the name He Toa Taumata Rau and Police worked alongside carvers Nathan Rei and Hermann Salzmann and design specialists Story Inc.

The 16 steel pou represent 27 events since 1950 which led to the award of the George Cross, George Medal, New Zealand Cross, New Zealand Bravery Star, New Zealand Bravery Decoration and New Zealand Bravery Medal.

The pou stand 2.5m tall on a concrete base and follow a chronological order of the events, with the most recent at the lower end of the path. They will be up lit at night and have been designed so further pou can be added.

Visitors will be able to read brief details in both English and te reo and scan a QR code to get more information on the He Toa Taumata Rau website, including audio accounts in both English and te reo.

