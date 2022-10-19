Traffic Management, SH1, Tauranga Taupō - Bay Of Plenty

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wednesday, 19 October 2022, 6:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Motorists on State Highway 1 in Tauranga Taupō should expect delays after
a logging truck collided with a house this morning.

Police were called to the crash at 4.40am, on State Highway 1 between Ani
Miria Pl and Waitetoko Rd.

The driver of the truck has suffered minor injuries.

A power pole has been damaged in the crash and there is traffic management at
the scene.

