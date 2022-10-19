Protest Action, Transmission Gully - Porirua - Wellington

Luxon: Barbara Kuriger Resigns Portfolios Last night, I accepted Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger’s resignation from her portfolios of Agriculture, Biosecurity and Food Safety. I have become aware that Ms Kuriger and her family are involved in a personal dispute... More>>

Government: Extraordinary COVID-19 Powers To Be Wound Down The Government is winding down the extraordinary powers used to fight COVID-19 through the emergency phase of the response while retaining a small number of baseline measures to contain the spread of the virus... More>> Government: Australia And New Zealand Reaffirm Defence Relationship Minister of Defence Peeni Henare departs for Australia tomorrow to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles to discuss defence co-operation and security in the region... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected

Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>





Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure

It’s a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes... More>>



Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced

A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>