Arrest Made Following South Auckland Foodbank Burglary
Wednesday, 19 October 2022, 2:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has been arrested following a burglary at a
South Auckland foodbank on 16 October.
The incident
was reported to Police on Sunday afternoon, after a staff
member discovered that several boxes containing food were
taken from the premises.
A 20-year-old female has been
arrested by Counties Manukau Police, and charged with
burglary.
She is due to appear in the Manukau District
Court this afternoon.
Police have also located stolen
food items at the time of her arrest.
At this time,
Police are not ruling out further
arrests.
