Arrest Made Following South Auckland Foodbank Burglary

One person has been arrested following a burglary at a South Auckland foodbank on 16 October.

The incident was reported to Police on Sunday afternoon, after a staff member discovered that several boxes containing food were taken from the premises.

A 20-year-old female has been arrested by Counties Manukau Police, and charged with burglary.

She is due to appear in the Manukau District Court this afternoon.

Police have also located stolen food items at the time of her arrest.

At this time, Police are not ruling out further arrests.

© Scoop Media

