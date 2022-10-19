Restricted Fire Season For Otago’s Central Zone

The Otago District Central Zone will move to a restricted fire season at 8am Thursday 20 October 2022.

Otago District Manager Phil Marsh says the area is drying out rapidly and landowners and holidaymakers should be reducing the risks as much as possible.

"Our weather outlook is pointing towards a hot dry summer which will elevate potential fire danger across the Central Zone," he says.

A restricted fire season means anyone wanting to light an open-air fire in the area will need to apply for a permit. If you need to apply for a permit, please use the ‘can I light a fire tool’ on www.checkitsalright.nz.

Permit-holders must follow the conditions of their permit. Any person who is lighting an open-air fire will still need to take great care - check local weather conditions, prepare a safe spot and be ready to extinguish the fire if necessary.

"It only takes one spark to start a devastating wildfire so remember, if it is hot and windy, please do not light a fire."

You can find information about what you can and can’t do during a restricted fire season as well as fire safety tips at www.checkitsalright.nz.

