Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Launches Climate Innovation Hub

Thursday, 20 October 2022, 11:26 am
Press Release: Auckland Unlimited

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited has launched Climate Connect Aotearoa – a hub for collaborative climate innovation – that will help the transition to a climate resilient and low carbon Tāmaki Makaurau while benefiting the nation.

Climate Connect Aotearoa will bring together business, government, Māori, academia, funders, investors and climate innovators to develop, test and grow solutions needed to ensure Auckland and New Zealand reduce emissions in line with global agreements, and adapt and thrive in the face of climate change.

Climate Connect Aotearoa is modelled on successful international centres such as Climate-KIC (EU and Australia) and the LA Cleantech Incubator in California.

Climate Connect Aotearoa aims to support Te Tāruke-ā-Tāwhiri: Auckland’s Climate Plan and its goals to build climate resilience and a low carbon regenerative economy.

Matthew Blaikie, Chief Sustainability Officer at Auckland Council, says that establishing a hub for climate innovation in Tāmaki Makaurau presents a significant opportunity to accelerate climate action.

“Bold, ambitious climate action is required to meet our climate goals, and this will only be possible if collaboration and partnership are central to our approach. Climate Connect Aotearoa will enable people and organisations to come together and collaborate to develop solutions that will benefit Auckland and beyond,” says Blaikie.

Funded through the Auckland Council Long-Term Plan in the first instance, the hub is being brought to life by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU), Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s economic and cultural agency

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Chief Executive Nick Hill says the role of Climate Connect Aotearoa is to be a ‘connector’ – helping match organisations that are facing climate change challenges to innovative solutions.

“The scale of change required for the transition to a low carbon and climate resilient economy is massive, however, it also creates all sorts of opportunities. We are excited to see what solutions Climate Connect Aotearoa will help bring to life,” says Hill.

Following the funding allocation in 2021, TAU formed a dedicated team to work with key partners and stakeholders in delivering the hub. In March 2022, Climate Connect Aotearoa appointed an advisory group of nationally and globally recognised climate leaders to direct and provide expertise into how the hub would be developed.

In consultation with the advisory group and sustainability specialists across Auckland Council and Council-controlled organisations (CCOs) TAU developed the hub model and identified its key focus areas, core functions and priorities for action.

In December 2022, Climate Connect Aotearoa will run its first design sprint or ‘challenge’ for the energy sector, in partnership with Ara Ake, New Zealand's national future energy centre. This is an opportunity to bring together key players within the energy sector to collaborate and identify areas with the biggest impact in reducing emissions and creating a more sustainable sector.

Climate Connect Aotearoa has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Auckland and Auckland University of Technology (AUT) to support the challenges programme and grow capacity across the climate innovation ecosystem by sharing the latest data and knowledge available both locally and globally and in order to inform future research.

Climate Connect Aotearoa will benefit from the expertise and connections available through TAU, maximising the hub’s impact. At the same time, the solutions, partnerships and learnings developed by Climate Connect Aotearoa will inform and support all the work that TAU is doing across Tāmaki Makaurau.

“We look forward to working with many outstanding organisations and experts across the climate innovation ecosystem at regional, national and global levels. We are certain this collaborative approach will help enable a climate-resilient and sustainable future for our region, its economy and its people,” says Hill.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Unlimited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Wages And Jobs Shouldn’t Be Inflation Cannon Fodder


Hearing Don Brash being wheeled out on RNZ as an expert on taming inflation must have caused whiplash among some listeners. Contrary to myth, Brash‘s track record is definitely not one to emulate. In reality, he took up the reins at the RBNZ in September 1988 long after the dreaded 1980s wage/price inflation spiral was over. (Inflation was running at only 6.3% in the calendar year 1988 and 5.7% a year later. Yesterday, inflation was way higher, at 7.2%.)...
More>>



 
 

Nicola Willis: Doing Good, Better: A New Approach For New Zealanders In The Greatest Need
Thank you to the Victoria University School of Government for hosting this lecture today. I was a first-year student at this university 23 years ago. It’s an honour to return on the other side of the lectern, even if just for an hour. I appreciate... More>>


Government: Extraordinary COVID-19 Powers To Be Wound Down
The Government is winding down the extraordinary powers used to fight COVID-19 through the emergency phase of the response while retaining a small number of baseline measures to contain the spread of the virus... More>>
Government: Australia And New Zealand Reaffirm Defence Relationship
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare departs for Australia tomorrow to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles to discuss defence co-operation and security in the region... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>



Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure
It’s a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes... More>>


Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 