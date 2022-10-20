The Kāpiti Food Fair: Taking Action On Eliminating Waste From Our Landfills

In the lead up to this year’s Kāpiti Food Fair on Saturday December 3rd, the team has been working hard on their waste minimisation actions and sustainability efforts. This event brings in 12,000+ attendees to the Kāpiti Coast each year in addition to the 250 vendors on site with their staff and crew, so having a plan of action is of the utmost importance to the Fair’s owners.

“Our objective is to reduce waste to the landfill by 85% for 2022,” shared co-owner Helene Judge. “In 2019, we began our five-year waste minimisation strategy with a goal to divert up to 100% of waste progressively from landfill.”

To achieve their goal, Helene and co-owner Jeanine van Kradenburg choose to work with Organic Wealth to support their waste and recycling efforts. Organic Wealth not only partners with the Fair team to streamline their efforts, but their minimisation experts also train the volunteer group, No 49 Squadron Air Cadets, who are integrated part of the waste collection efforts each year at the Fair as an annual fundraiser.

“We have initiatives in place that include compostable packaging for all ready to eat food produced on the day of our event, zero plastic containers for food on site and zero single use plastic. We support reusable bags and compostable drink containers, and the No 49 team are trained waste station educators as part of the event,” shared Jeanine.

“The volunteers working at our waste stations’ help visitors to separate their waste into the right bins,” continued Helene. “They offer tips and tricks about recycling to support visitors on their own composting and zero waste journeys back at home or at work.” Organic Wealth runs the on-site waste depot with the objective of all waste being separated and no signs of contamination before daylight leaves the Mazengarb Reserve. They produce a post Fair report for the owners that identifies waste streams and volumes and recommendations for action in the following year.

Kāpiti Food Fair will be held on Saturday December 3rd, 2022, at the Mazengarb Reserve in Paraparaumu on the Kāpiti Coast with gates open from 10am to 4pm.

Get your early bird tickets online now while they are priced at $10 per adult, children up to 16 are FREE and those with a Gold Card or Student ID are only $5.

Book your tickets at >> https://events.humanitix.com/kapiti-food-fair-2022

About:

Kāpiti Food Fair was established in 2008 as a community event with humble beginnings. Now privately owned and operated in a business partnership between Helene Judge and Jeanine van Kradenburg, the vision of the Fair is about making a lasting impression in the minds and bodies of all foodies.

While their mission is to bring visitors to Kāpiti for a fun, tasty and indulgent day out with GOOD friends, GOOD times and GOOD food, Helene and Jeanine also endeavour for Kāpiti Food Fair to be remembered as an iconic food and beverage pop-up extravaganza that sees visitors returning year after year.

© Scoop Media

