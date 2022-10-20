Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sunny Days For Labour Day Weekend

Thursday, 20 October 2022, 1:22 pm
Press Release: MetService

A cold snap with a few showers ends off the week, but MetService expects a quick recovery for the long weekend with lots of sunshine and rising temperatures.

A fast-moving cold front brings a brief period of showers to almost all of Aotearoa between today (Thursday) and Friday. This system also brings a fast blast of cold air from the south, which will cool most places as we head into Friday, then a ridge of high pressure quickly shifts over the country by Saturday morning. While the arrival of a high pressure over the country means calmer and drier weather, there is a caveat, cautions MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes, “With cold air in place behind the front and the high pressure clearing skies, we expect a sharp drop in overnight temperatures between Friday and Saturday. It will be a very chilly start to the long weekend with frost likely for many inland communities on Saturday morning.”

Fernandes goes on to say that while Saturday afternoon might look like a great day to head out onto the water, sea conditions for some areas might not be very good, “Almost on cue at the end of Safer Boating Week, big southwest swells also reach the country on Friday, then gradually ease over the weekend. So, by Saturday, although sunny and warmer, it could be quite unpleasant out on the water. People planning on heading out should check local conditions on the MetService website before doing so.”

The good news is that the high pressure remains over New Zealand for most of the weekend. Lots of sunshine, light winds and rising temperatures for most areas means it will be an excellent time to spend time outdoors, as well as for the Women’s Rugby World Cup matches in Whangārei and Auckland.

The next front approaches from the south on Sunday, bringing showers to Fiordland and Westland, then by Monday the front moves over the lower South Island, when wet weather sets in, spreading up the east coast in the afternoon and evening.

