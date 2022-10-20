Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nelson City Council Faces Repair Bill Between $40m - $60m For August 2022 Weather Event

Thursday, 20 October 2022, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

Nelson City Council’s incoming elected members’ first item of business was a briefing and bus tour of the areas of the city most impacted by the August weather event to allow them to understand the extent of the damage and the job ahead.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith says he has been clear that his number one priority as Mayor is to lead the recovery effort for Nelson.

“It is entirely appropriate that the first briefing for the new Council is on the flood and landslide damage from the August weather event. We have a massive engineering, financial and people challenge ahead in fixing the extensive damage that our new Council saw firsthand today.

“I commend former Mayor Rachel Reese and the Nelson City Council team on the emergency response, but we need to be realistic that it is going to take years to repair the damage from this weather event. My priorities are ensuring we build back more resiliently so that we are better able to withstand the next event, we get the work done as quickly as possible and we get good value for money for the ratepayer and taxpayer.

Mayor Nick says the initial estimations for fixing Council infrastructure are between $40m and $60m. This covers costs to repair Nelson City Council roads and infrastructure and restore Nelson’s parks so they can be used by the community again. This amount is on top of the $6m spent to date by Nelson City Council on the recovery. This is the largest repair bill for a natural disaster that Nelson has faced with the estimate for the last major event in 2011 costing Nelson $15m.

“The scale of these costs is beyond what Nelson ratepayers can afford and we will need the support of central government. Nelson taxpayers have contributed generously in the past to significant natural disasters such as the Christchurch Earthquake. This is our rainy day and we will need Government support.

“Nelson is grateful for the support shown during the emergency with visits from both Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty and support from our local MP Rachel Boyack.

“We have appreciated the financial support for the emergency response and Mayoral Relief Fund but will be looking for further assistance for this massive recovery bill. I will be furthering the discussion with Emergency Management Minister McAnulty when he visits Nelson again next Thursday.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Wages And Jobs Shouldn’t Be Inflation Cannon Fodder


Hearing Don Brash being wheeled out on RNZ as an expert on taming inflation must have caused whiplash among some listeners. Contrary to myth, Brash‘s track record is definitely not one to emulate. In reality, he took up the reins at the RBNZ in September 1988 long after the dreaded 1980s wage/price inflation spiral was over. (Inflation was running at only 6.3% in the calendar year 1988 and 5.7% a year later. Yesterday, inflation was way higher, at 7.2%.)...
More>>



 
 

Nicola Willis: Doing Good, Better: A New Approach For New Zealanders In The Greatest Need
Thank you to the Victoria University School of Government for hosting this lecture today. I was a first-year student at this university 23 years ago. It’s an honour to return on the other side of the lectern, even if just for an hour. I appreciate... More>>


Government: Extraordinary COVID-19 Powers To Be Wound Down
The Government is winding down the extraordinary powers used to fight COVID-19 through the emergency phase of the response while retaining a small number of baseline measures to contain the spread of the virus... More>>
Government: Australia And New Zealand Reaffirm Defence Relationship
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare departs for Australia tomorrow to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles to discuss defence co-operation and security in the region... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>



Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure
It’s a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes... More>>


Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 