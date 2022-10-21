Councillors Sworn In For The New Triennium

Following the confirmation of Local Body Election results last week, Hurunui District Councillors were officially sworn in this evening.

Around the table in chambers for the inaugural meeting of the triennium were a few new faces, and some familiar ones too.

Mayor Marie Black returns for her second term as Mayor, unopposed in this year’s Election.

Returning South Ward Councillors Robbie Bruerton and Pauline White are joined by newly elected Councillors Garry Jackson and Vanessa McPherson, while returning West Ward Councillors Karen Armstrong and Ross Barnes are joined by Tom Davies and David Hislop.

Both East Ward Councillors Vincent Daly and Fiona Harris also returned.

The Council again elected Vince Daly to the position of Deputy Mayor.

The Council will next meet on Tuesday 1st November, 2022.

