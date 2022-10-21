Councillors Sworn In For The New Triennium
Friday, 21 October 2022, 5:40 am
Press Release: Hurunui District Council
Following the confirmation of Local Body Election results
last week, Hurunui District Councillors were officially
sworn in this evening.
Around the table in chambers
for the inaugural meeting of the triennium were a few new
faces, and some familiar ones too.
Mayor Marie Black
returns for her second term as Mayor, unopposed in this
year’s Election.
Returning South Ward Councillors
Robbie Bruerton and Pauline White are joined by newly
elected Councillors Garry Jackson and Vanessa McPherson,
while returning West Ward Councillors Karen Armstrong and
Ross Barnes are joined by Tom Davies and David
Hislop.
Both East Ward Councillors Vincent Daly and
Fiona Harris also returned.
The Council again elected
Vince Daly to the position of Deputy Mayor.
The
Council will next meet on Tuesday 1st November,
2022.
