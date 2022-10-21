Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Person injured in Mangaweka crash dies

Friday, 21 October 2022, 5:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police


A person injured in a crash on State Highway 1, Mangaweka on 14 October has died.

The person was critically injured in the two car crash and was airlifted to Wellington Hospital.

Sadly they passed away in hospital on 20 October.

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

