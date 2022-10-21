UPDATE - Further arrest in Flaxmere homicide

Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick:

Hawke’s Bay Police have arrested a second person in relation to the death of Darcy Strickland in Flaxmere earlier this month.

Officers located the 19-year-old man at a Flaxmere property and have

subsequently completed a search of that property.

The man is due to appear in Hastings District Court tomorrow, Saturday 21 October, on one charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one charge of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Further charges are likely.

A 22-year-old man appeared in court earlier this week, also in relation to Mr Strickland’s death.

