UPDATE - Further arrest in Flaxmere homicide
Friday, 21 October 2022, 9:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick:
Hawke’s Bay
Police have arrested a second person in relation to the
death of Darcy Strickland in Flaxmere earlier this
month.
Officers located the 19-year-old man at a Flaxmere
property and have
subsequently completed a search of that
property.
The man is due to appear in Hastings District
Court tomorrow, Saturday 21 October, on one charge of
wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one
charge of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily
harm.
Further charges are likely.
A 22-year-old man
appeared in court earlier this week, also in relation to Mr
Strickland’s
death.
