Serious crash, Westport - Tasman

A person is in critical condition following a crash in Westport this evening.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Palmerston and Brougham Streets shortly before 7:30pm, where a motorbike had collided with an SUV.

The bike rider was said to be in critical condition and is expected to be flown to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and motorists are asked to avoid this area while emergency services work at the scene.

