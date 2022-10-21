Serious crash, Westport - Tasman
Friday, 21 October 2022, 9:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person is in critical condition following a crash in
Westport this evening.
Emergency services were called to
the intersection of Palmerston and Brougham Streets shortly
before 7:30pm, where a motorbike had collided with an
SUV.
The bike rider was said to be in critical condition
and is expected to be flown to Christchurch Hospital by
helicopter.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and
motorists are asked to avoid this area while emergency
services work at the
scene.
