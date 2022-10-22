Serious Crash, SH 32, Waihāhā - Bay Of Plenty
Saturday, 22 October 2022, 7:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person is in critical condition after a crash on the
western side of Lake Taupō.
Emergency services were
called just before 2pm to a crash involving a single
motorbike on State Highway 32 at Waihāhā, at the
intersection with Te Putu Road.
The rider of the
motorcycle is said to be critically injured.
Traffic
control is in place so motorists will be able to get
through, however, the road will be closed for a short time
while a helicopter lands to take the rider to
hospital.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and
motorists are asked to take alternate routes if possible
while emergency services remain at the
scene.
