Serious Crash, SH 32, Waihāhā - Bay Of Plenty

A person is in critical condition after a crash on the western side of Lake Taupō.

Emergency services were called just before 2pm to a crash involving a single motorbike on State Highway 32 at Waihāhā, at the intersection with Te Putu Road.

The rider of the motorcycle is said to be critically injured.

Traffic control is in place so motorists will be able to get through, however, the road will be closed for a short time while a helicopter lands to take the rider to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and motorists are asked to take alternate routes if possible while emergency services remain at the scene.

