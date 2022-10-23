UPDATE: Serious Crash, SH 35 Near Waihau Bay - Bay Of Plenty
Sunday, 23 October 2022, 3:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash on State Highway 35
last night.
The single vehicle crash happened around
10:35pm about 6km north of Waihau
Bay.
Inquiries
are continuing into the circumstances of the
crash.
