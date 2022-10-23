Homicide Investigation Underway In Wattle Downs
Sunday, 23 October 2022, 3:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin:
A 30-year-old man has
died at an address in Wattle Downs, Counties Manukau last
night just
before midnight after a family harm
incident.
A man aged 19 will be appearing before the
Manukau District court tomorrow,
charged with
murder.
Police are not looking for anyone else in relation
to the death, however
continue to investigate the
circumstances.
If anyone was in the area at the time, that
may have heard or seen the
incident, please get in touch
by calling 105 and quoting file
221023/8525
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Underneath the renewed fighting in Northern Ethiopia, a post-TPLF Tigray is becoming increasingly likely. TPLF (Tigray People’s Liberation Front) can no longer make significant military gains as Ethiopian defense forces are steadily eroding its fighting capabilities, liberating strategic locations, and closing in on its command centers. Its leaders may soon have to choose between a negotiated exit or a total defeat. In either case, Ethiopia’s post-war trajectory will begin.More>>