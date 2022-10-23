Homicide Investigation Underway In Wattle Downs

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin:

A 30-year-old man has died at an address in Wattle Downs, Counties Manukau last night just

before midnight after a family harm incident.

A man aged 19 will be appearing before the Manukau District court tomorrow,

charged with murder.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the death, however

continue to investigate the circumstances.

If anyone was in the area at the time, that may have heard or seen the

incident, please get in touch by calling 105 and quoting file 221023/8525

