Missing Kayaker, Lake Rotorua

Police Search and Rescue continue to search for a missing kayaker on Lake Rotorua this morning after he was reported overdue yesterday afternoon.

The man, who was in a black and yellow inflatable kayak and wearing a dark green jacket, was believed to be in the Mokoia Island area.

Yesterday two Coastguard vessels were out searching on the lake, and Police SAR and LandSAR volunteers undertook a search of the island.

A helicopter also conducted an aerial sweep of the northern end of the lake.

Unfortunately no sign of the kayaker was found yesterday, and the search has resumed this morning.

Police SAR and LandSAR will return to Mokoia Island today, and further Coastguard searches of the shoreline are planned.

We would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen this man or his kayak, likely at the northern end of the lake, yesterday afternoon.

If you have information that might help, please call 105 and quote event number P052355407.

© Scoop Media

