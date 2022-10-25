Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Music Comes To Onehunga Mall To Celebrate Spring

Tuesday, 25 October 2022, 2:15 pm
Press Release: Onehunga Business Association

Onehunga is set to come alive with music this Saturday 29 October from 4pm until 8pm as the town centre celebrates Spring.

Onehunga Mall, between Church and Arthur Streets, will be closed to traffic for an evening of beats, culture, and food.

Launched in 2020, Music on the Mall will have two live music areas where people can listen to upbeat performances or relax in a chilled space with food from many of Onehunga’s fantastic hospitality venues.

The upbeat area will include acts from Onehunga High School’s cultural groups and two Auckland covers bands, Honeytrap and Lucky May, who will perform sets designed to get people dancing.

In the relaxed music area, there will be a dining tent where people can enjoy takeaway food from local hospitality venues like Slabs Pizza, Curry Leaf Indian Restaurant, Good Dog Bad Dog and Manna Kitchen. Here they can listen to mellow tunes from other great Auckland musicians, Room 202 and Eleanor Faulkner.

Located between the two music areas will be some children’s entertainment such as The Bubble Man and stilt walkers, a live art demo and some retail stalls.

Angela Corbett, Event Manager from the Onehunga Business Association says, “Music on the Mall is Onehunga’s biggest street party, and everyone’s invited!”

“After having to cancel last year’s event, we are really looking forward to welcoming visitors into our town centre to celebrate this Spring.”

“We have a fantastic entertainment line-up that the whole whānau can enjoy for free. One of the highlights will be the Silent Disco where people can pop on some headphones and enjoy a curated music soundtrack with entertainer Miss Groove.”

Music on the Mall is brought to you by the Onehunga Business Association, Maungakiekie-Tamaki Local Board, Four Winds Foundation, Lamont & Co, The Trusts Community Foundation and L.L Hire.

The Festival receives support from Eke Panuku Development Auckland, Onehunga Community Patrol, Dress-Smart, Eco Matters, Jackson Industries and Church Street Garden Central.

For more information see www.onehunga.nz/music-on-the-mall.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Onehunga Business Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Britain’s Latest Prime Minister Du Jour

Rishi Sunak has vowed to unite his party and the country. Given the rightwards drift of the Conservative Party since David Cameron and Brexit, those two goals are bound to be contradictory. Especially since Sunak has no democratic mandate for the tough medicine that he says he’ll soon have to deliver. For the good of the British people, of course...
More>>



 
 


National: Emergency Department Wait Times Worst On Record
As another tragic Emergency Department story hits headlines, the latest figures released this week show that emergency department wait times are some of the worst on record, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


New Zealand First: Peter’s Action Against Speaker “Justified” With Ruling
The Wellington High Court has released a ruling stating that Trevor Mallard in his role as Speaker was unreasonable, irrational, and unjustified in trespassing me from parliament... More>>


Nicola Willis: Doing Good, Better: A New Approach For New Zealanders In The Greatest Need
Thank you to the Victoria University School of Government for hosting this lecture today. I was a first-year student at this university 23 years ago. It’s an honour to return on the other side of the lectern, even if just for an hour. I appreciate... More>>



Greens: Call For Sanctions On Iranian Regime
The Green Party is calling for Aotearoa New Zealand to follow the EU, UK, and Canada by imposing sanctions and restrictions on the organisations and people responsible for ongoing human rights abuses in Iran... More>>



Te Pati Maori: Call For Mandatory Reporting, Accountability After Death Of Malachi Subecz
Te Pāti Māori are demanding accountability and mandatory reporting of abuse across all agencies responsible for the care of tamariki, following the “litany of failures” that led to death of five-year-old Malachi Subecz... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 