Music Comes To Onehunga Mall To Celebrate Spring

Onehunga is set to come alive with music this Saturday 29 October from 4pm until 8pm as the town centre celebrates Spring.

Onehunga Mall, between Church and Arthur Streets, will be closed to traffic for an evening of beats, culture, and food.

Launched in 2020, Music on the Mall will have two live music areas where people can listen to upbeat performances or relax in a chilled space with food from many of Onehunga’s fantastic hospitality venues.

The upbeat area will include acts from Onehunga High School’s cultural groups and two Auckland covers bands, Honeytrap and Lucky May, who will perform sets designed to get people dancing.

In the relaxed music area, there will be a dining tent where people can enjoy takeaway food from local hospitality venues like Slabs Pizza, Curry Leaf Indian Restaurant, Good Dog Bad Dog and Manna Kitchen. Here they can listen to mellow tunes from other great Auckland musicians, Room 202 and Eleanor Faulkner.

Located between the two music areas will be some children’s entertainment such as The Bubble Man and stilt walkers, a live art demo and some retail stalls.

Angela Corbett, Event Manager from the Onehunga Business Association says, “Music on the Mall is Onehunga’s biggest street party, and everyone’s invited!”

“After having to cancel last year’s event, we are really looking forward to welcoming visitors into our town centre to celebrate this Spring.”

“We have a fantastic entertainment line-up that the whole whānau can enjoy for free. One of the highlights will be the Silent Disco where people can pop on some headphones and enjoy a curated music soundtrack with entertainer Miss Groove.”

Music on the Mall is brought to you by the Onehunga Business Association, Maungakiekie-Tamaki Local Board, Four Winds Foundation, Lamont & Co, The Trusts Community Foundation and L.L Hire.

The Festival receives support from Eke Panuku Development Auckland, Onehunga Community Patrol, Dress-Smart, Eco Matters, Jackson Industries and Church Street Garden Central.

For more information see www.onehunga.nz/music-on-the-mall.

© Scoop Media

