Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Thanks Watercare For Assurances On Costs

Tuesday, 25 October 2022, 6:55 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has thanked the chairperson of Watercare, Margaret Devlin, for her quick response to three matters he raised with her last week.

To help keep water costs down for Aucklanders, Mr Brown asked Watercare to cease all work on the Government’s Three Waters programme, and sought assurances about head office costs and the Central Interceptor project.

Ms Devlin has assured the mayor that costs associated with the Three Waters proposal are being met by central government. The mayor plans to raise wider issues around the Three Waters proposal with Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta when he and senior council officers meet with her tomorrow.

Ms Delvin confirmed her board and management share the mayor’s concerns around cost-of-living pressures on Aucklanders and that Watercare is keeping costs at minimum levels, as required by law.

“To deliver sustainable efficiency,” she wrote, “[Watercare is] reviewing what we do and how we do it, to ensure we will provide the agreed level of service to Aucklanders over the long term, while reducing our controllable costs.”

On the Central Interceptor, Ms Devlin assured the mayor that the project’s financial performance remains on track despite the timeline being shifted out to June 2026 due to the impact of Covid-19.

She wrote that a further update would be provided to council next week and that she would advise the mayor directly if there are any further changes to the delivery of the project.

“I am very grateful for the assurances that Watercare has given me on these matters,” the mayor said. “As Aucklanders sail towards an economic and fiscal storm that will see home mortgage rates triple, the council and its agencies must do everything to keep rates, water charges and other costs low.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Britain’s Latest Prime Minister Du Jour

Rishi Sunak has vowed to unite his party and the country. Given the rightwards drift of the Conservative Party since David Cameron and Brexit, those two goals are bound to be contradictory. Especially since Sunak has no democratic mandate for the tough medicine that he says he’ll soon have to deliver. For the good of the British people, of course...
More>>



 
 


National: Emergency Department Wait Times Worst On Record
As another tragic Emergency Department story hits headlines, the latest figures released this week show that emergency department wait times are some of the worst on record, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


New Zealand First: Peter’s Action Against Speaker “Justified” With Ruling
The Wellington High Court has released a ruling stating that Trevor Mallard in his role as Speaker was unreasonable, irrational, and unjustified in trespassing me from parliament... More>>


Nicola Willis: Doing Good, Better: A New Approach For New Zealanders In The Greatest Need
Thank you to the Victoria University School of Government for hosting this lecture today. I was a first-year student at this university 23 years ago. It’s an honour to return on the other side of the lectern, even if just for an hour. I appreciate... More>>



Greens: Call For Sanctions On Iranian Regime
The Green Party is calling for Aotearoa New Zealand to follow the EU, UK, and Canada by imposing sanctions and restrictions on the organisations and people responsible for ongoing human rights abuses in Iran... More>>



Te Pati Maori: Call For Mandatory Reporting, Accountability After Death Of Malachi Subecz
Te Pāti Māori are demanding accountability and mandatory reporting of abuse across all agencies responsible for the care of tamariki, following the “litany of failures” that led to death of five-year-old Malachi Subecz... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 