Major Disruptions To Metro Bus Services On Thursday 27 October

Environment Canterbury advises there will be major disruptions to Greater Christchurch public bus services on Thursday 27 October from 9am to 3pm while the Amalgamated Workers Union NZ (AWUNZ) holds a stop-work meeting.

Drivers from both bus operators will attend this meeting which will take place from 11am – 1pm, during which time most services will not operate.

Services are likely to be impacted from 9am as buses start to come off route, and we expect all services to be operating as normal by 3pm. School services will not be affected.

Customers should be aware that some trips may end at the bus interchange from around 9am as drivers head in to attend their meeting. Some services will operate again before 3pm, and we encourage public transport users to check Metro Go for the latest updates.

Unions in New Zealand can hold at least two stop-work meetings per year according to section 26 of the Employment Relations Act 2000. The meetings are used for members to discuss matters relating to their employment or union business.

We apologise for the inconvenience and recommend customers plan ahead if travelling via public transport on this day. Thank you for your patience, and any further updates will be posted to the Metro Facebook page or metro.co.nz.

