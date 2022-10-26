Delays, Hawke's Bay Expressway - Eastern
Wednesday, 26 October 2022, 6:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists using the Hawke's Bay Expressway are advised to
expect delays after a two-car collision at the roundabout
with Links Rd and Pakowhai Rd.
There are no reports of
serious injuries, however traffic has backed up as a result
of the incident which occured about
4.40pm.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Rishi Sunak has vowed to unite his party and the country. Given the rightwards drift of the Conservative Party since David Cameron and Brexit, those two goals are bound to be contradictory. Especially since Sunak has no democratic mandate for the tough medicine that he says he’ll soon have to deliver. For the good of the British people, of course...More>>