Fatal Crash, Ōtāhuhu

One person has died following a crash in Ōtāhuhu this afternoon.

The crash, involving two vehicles on Saleyards Road, was reported to Police around 5.09pm.

Saleyards Road is expected to be closed for some time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and to expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

© Scoop Media

