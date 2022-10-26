Fatal Crash, Ōtāhuhu
Wednesday, 26 October 2022, 6:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash in Ōtāhuhu this
afternoon.
The crash, involving two vehicles on
Saleyards Road, was reported to Police around
5.09pm.
Saleyards Road is expected to be closed for
some time.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and
to expect delays.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
notified.
