Council’s Inaugural Swearing In Ceremony Provides Warm Welcome

Beaming with pride, and surrounded by their nearest and dearest, Horowhenua’s Elected Members were sworn in tonight at Council’s inaugural meeting.

The evening was made particularly special with Council’s first two Horowhenua (Māori) Ward councillors being sworn in, signalling a fresh chapter in local government representation.

One of the many roles of Mayor is to appoint the Deputy Mayor. Mayor Bernie Wanden announced long term Councillor and secondary school teacher David Allan had earned the role of Deputy.

Mayor Bernie spoke to David’s humble and composed leadership style. “David has served the community as a Kere Kere Ward representative, on both the Foxton Community Board and Horowhenua District Council, and has had previous experience chairing the Hearings Committee, but it is not just his experience that earned him the role as Deputy Mayor.

David is a collaborative Elected Member that listens and seeks to build consensus. Even in the most heated of Council debates, David has been a respected voice around the Council table. With his support we will ensure that Council is built on a platform of transparency, openness and inclusivity. That’s the mark of success that we want to achieve this term, and so I am grateful that David has agreed to take on this critical role.”

Mayor Bernie also addressed his newly elected and returning team. He spoke of the exciting but challenging times ahead and of the courage needed. “We need to lean into the tough decisions required of us as Elected Members. Our community have voted us into office to represent the best interests of them and future generations. While our life experiences and perspectives may be different, it is up to each of us to work as a team to ensure we do ourselves and our community proud. We want this term to be the term where we get things done”, continued Mayor Bernie.

Council will meet on 16 November and formally adopt committee structures and positions of responsibility, of which Mayor Bernie hinted that many elected members will play key leadership roles.

