Wellington Events In Support Of Iran's Revolution

In two upcoming events, we, the members of the Iranian community of New Zealand, and our supporters, will gather to condemn the brutal crackdown and killing of protestors in Iran and hold the regime to account. On 28th Oct, we will gather in front of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and on 29th Oct, we will make a human chain in Waterfront, Wellington, in coordination with many other cities around the world.

To this point, more than 240 people – including 32 children – have been killed in Iran amid the anti-regime protests. Islamic Republic of Iran has proven knowing no limit to brutality and confrontation of peaceful protestors. Its unethical domestic and geopolitical strategies are known to the world as well as to Aotearoa New Zealand after the detention of a Kiwi couple peacefully travelling through Iran. It is time to take it to the regime’s doorsteps in Wellington and deliver the following message: “Enough is enough. We, alongside with the rest of the world, are watching you and will hold you to account. Your acts of terror will not be forgotten and will not be forgiven”.

