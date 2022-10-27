Operation Cobalt: Arrest Follows Seizure Of Drugs, Firearm And Ammunition In Auckland

A concoction of illegal drugs was seized as part of a series of search warrants targeting a drug syndicate manufacturing and distributing the substances.

Police also located a firearm, ammunition, and stolen property during their searches of Auckland properties as part of Operation Cobalt.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid says warrants were executed across Wednesday and Thursday, as part of an investigation into the syndicate, which has associations with the Head Hunters.

“A woman located at an address in Browns Bay was arrested and is facing serious charges as a result,” says Detective Inspector Schmid.

“At the address Police seized a large number of items of interest to our investigation.”

Among the items located were 23 x 15 gram bottles of GBL, a large quantity of LSD and smaller quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and cannabis.

A Tec-9 sub-machine gun along with a range of ammunition was also located at the property on Valdese Rise, along with around $25,000 in cash.

Detective Inspector Schmid says Police also recovered stolen property including tools and jewellery.

The 32-year-old woman charged is now before the North Shore District Court on charges including possession for supply of GBL and LSD.

She has also been charged with unlawfully possessing a prohibited firearm and four counts of unlawfully possessing explosives. Other charges also relate to theft and drugs offences.

“Operation Cobalt is continuing to target and disrupt illegal behaviour, such as the operation allegedly being operated by this syndicate,” says Detective Inspector Schmid.

“Our search warrants were conducted at a number of addresses across the region. This is a pleasing result given the harm we know is being inflicted on communities when these drugs are distributed.”

Detective Inspector Schmid says Police will continue to target unlawful activities of gang members and their associates.

“Our investigation remains ongoing, and we cannot rule out further arrests being made.”

Police continue to encourage anyone with information about illegal activities taking place in their community to get in touch. They can contact Police via our 105 service or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

