Councillors Elect Peter Scott As Chair For New Term

Thursday, 27 October 2022, 3:44 pm
Environment Canterbury


Environment Canterbury’s Councillors have appointed South Canterbury/Ōtuhituhi Councillor Peter Scott as Chair for the next three years. 
 

Cr Scott, pictured below, and Christchurch West/Ōpuna Councillor Craig Pauling were the only nominations for the role and, after a tied vote, Cr Scott’s name was drawn from a container to determine the outcome.
 

Cr Pauling was the only nomination for Deputy Chair and was appointed unanimously.

Referencing his experience as Deputy Chair for the past four years, Cr Scott said the Council needed to ready itself to adapt to the challenges ahead.


“Canterbury is a large and diverse region and we need to support the city as the hub of the South Island, working closely with our mana whenua partners to deliver better environmental outcomes while also providing certainty for our community.


“We have an outstanding organisation and our councillors bring a range of experience and expertise to help guide our decisions. As Chair I will be looking to bring the Council together to provide the direction necessary for the organisation.”


Cr Scott was nominated by Ngāi Tahu Councillor Tutehounuku ‘Nuk’ Korako and seconded by Mid-Canterbury/Ōpākihi Councillor John Sunckell.


The next Council meeting will be held on Thursday 17 November. 
 

Chair and Deputy Chair biographies


Chair Peter Scott


Peter is a mixed-crop farmer and a returning Environment Canterbury Councillor. He was Deputy Chair of the Council for four years during the last two terms.


In the last term, Cr Scott was Chair of the Regional Transport Committee, as well as being a member of the Climate Change Action Committee, Natural Environment Committee, Regional and Strategic Leadership Committee, Te Rōpū Tuia Governance Forum, and the Transport and Urban Development Committee.

Deputy Chair Craig Pauling


Returning Environment Canterbury Councillor Craig Pauling is of Māori and European descent, with tribal affiliations to Ngāi Tahu and Ngāti Mutunga. He is an Environmental Consultant and qualified RMA hearings commissioner, and has led restoration efforts across our region, including with Te Ara Kākāriki and Te Kākahu Kahukura - both of which he Co-chairs.


In the 2019-2022 term, he was co-chair of the Natural Environment Committee, and was a member of the Regional and Strategic Leadership Committee, Regulation Hearing Committee, Te Ropū Tuia Governance Forum, Transport and Urban Development Committee and Te Waihora Co-Governance.

