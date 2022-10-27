Search Warrants Executed In Relation To Serious Assault
Thursday, 27 October 2022, 3:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Southland Area Investigation Manager Detective Senior
Sergeant Greg Baird:
Police executed two search
warrants today, 27 October, at addresses in Mavora Place and
Mavora Crescent in Invercargill.
These search warrants
were in relation to an ongoing investigation into a serious
assault in John Street Invercargill on 10 October
2022.
The male victim is currently in hospital in a
stable condition.
No arrests have been made in
relation to the assault.
Property including clothing
was seized today for forensic examination.
A vehicle
that was of interest to firearms incidents on Centre Street
on 31 January 2022 and Elizabeth Street on 3 June 2022 was
also located at one of the addresses and has been
seized.
The search warrants and investigations are
part of an ongoing national focus on gang activity and a
commitment that gang members will be held to
account.
