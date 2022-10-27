Search Warrants Executed In Relation To Serious Assault

Southland Area Investigation Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird:

Police executed two search warrants today, 27 October, at addresses in Mavora Place and Mavora Crescent in Invercargill.

These search warrants were in relation to an ongoing investigation into a serious assault in John Street Invercargill on 10 October 2022.

The male victim is currently in hospital in a stable condition.

No arrests have been made in relation to the assault.

Property including clothing was seized today for forensic examination.

A vehicle that was of interest to firearms incidents on Centre Street on 31 January 2022 and Elizabeth Street on 3 June 2022 was also located at one of the addresses and has been seized.

The search warrants and investigations are part of an ongoing national focus on gang activity and a commitment that gang members will be held to account.

