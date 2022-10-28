Appeal for cellphone footage - St Lukes aggravated robbery

Police continue to make enquiries following an aggravated robbery at a jewellery store in St Lukes Mall on 20 September.

Following Operation Rhino investigations, Auckland City Police charged six people in relation to the incident, including five youths.

Police enquiries into the incident continue, and there is reason to believe the group may be responsible for other burglaries and robberies across the city.

We continue to appeal for anyone with information, including cellphone footage of the incident to please get in touch.

You can do that by calling Police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’ referencing file number 220920/9009.

Photos or video can be uploaded via this online portal: https://rhino.nc3.govt.nz/

They can also be emailed to the dedicated Operation Rhino email: oprhino@police.govt.nz

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

