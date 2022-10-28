Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Deputy Mayor Excited About Promoting Mayor’s Programme

Friday, 28 October 2022, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Incoming Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson says she stands side-by-side with Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown on all his major initiatives, backed by 181,810 Auckland voters.

“Mayor Brown has a clear mandate for his major initiatives, and I sought and accepted his offer to be his deputy to make them happen,” Cr Simpson said.

“In particular, I am looking forward to working with the Mayor and Councillors in opposing Three Waters in its current form; on working with Auckland Transport to take further steps to ensure it is focussed on delivering the services Aucklanders expect and demand; on once-and-for-all establishing an agreed collective programme for the port land to ensure its highest and best use while remaining in public ownership; and delivering a strong Team Auckland approach to decision-making that includes delegation and allocation of budgets and decision-making to both Governing Body committees and Local Boards.

“In doing this, we will also collectively look to assess the Super City legislation, which having been in place now for 12 years is well ready for a review.

“The Mayor has already begun preparations for his proposed 2023/24 Budget. He and I will work together to present an agreed 2023/24 Budget to the Governing Body that will keep rates and other charges as low as possible as Aucklanders face the looming economic storm, while also trimming unnecessary expenditure in what remains of the 2022/23 financial year.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Office of the Mayor of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Being Rich, White And Detained In Iran


One admirable thing about New Zealanders is that if we blunder into the bush in bad weather without proper food, clothing or a locator beacon, dozens of volunteers will still selflessly go in and do their best to bring us back alive. Ditto if we are a brainless couple who drove into Iran despite all the warnings against doing so. Regardless, the government and our MFAT bureaucrats will still work tirelessly to get us out ASAP, safe and sound. Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray may be bozos, but they’re our bozos...
More>>



 
 



Government: Historic Day For Everyday Workers As Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passes Third Reading
The Government has delivered on its election promise to support the lifting of incomes and working conditions of everyday kiwis with the passing of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill through Parliament, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Government: Acting PM Congratulates New United Kingdom PM
Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson has congratulated Rishi Sunak on his appointment as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>

National: Emergency Department Wait Times Worst On Record
As another tragic Emergency Department story hits headlines, the latest figures released this week show that emergency department wait times are some of the worst on record, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>

Te Pati Maori: Govt Must Now Implement Seabed Mining Position Domestically
Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating the globally significant decision of the government to support a conditional international moratorium on seabed mining... More>>

Greens: Call For Sanctions On Iranian Regime
The Green Party is calling for Aotearoa New Zealand to follow the EU, UK, and Canada by imposing sanctions and restrictions on the organisations and people responsible for ongoing human rights abuses in Iran... More>>



Te Pati Maori: Call For Mandatory Reporting, Accountability After Death Of Malachi Subecz
Te Pāti Māori are demanding accountability and mandatory reporting of abuse across all agencies responsible for the care of tamariki, following the “litany of failures” that led to death of five-year-old Malachi Subecz... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 